Anthony Nwakaeme on fire in Turkey, delivers another masterclass for Trabzonspor

Nwakaeme scored one and assisted another to help Trabzonspor to a 4-2 win over Goztepe on Saturday evening.

He has now scored five goals and assisted three others in his last five matches in all competitions for Trabzonspor.

With the visitors ahead thanks to a Halil Akbunar strike just after the half hour mark, the 32-year-old quickly equalised two minutes later for the Super Lig leaders.

Abdulkadir Omur put Trabzonspor ahead for the first time on the 37th minute but they couldn't hold to the lead going into the break as Goztepe levelled through Soner Aydogdu.

Five minutes after the restart, Nwakaeme turned provider when he set up Djaniny to make it 3-2 and restore Trabzonspor's lead.

Omur made it 4-2 four minutes, with the host holding on for a win that sees them move closer to a historic title win.

Pulse Nigeria

For Nwakaeme, who was substituted with eight minutes to go, the goal and assist take his tally to 11 goals and 10 assists in 22 matches.