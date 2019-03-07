Super Eagles striker Anthony Nwakaeme has been included in the Turkey Super Lig Team of the Week for matchday 24 following his performance for Trabzonspor against Kasimpasa.

The 29-year-old was the hero with two goals for Trabzonspor as they were held to a 2-2 draw Kasimpasa.

Nwakaeme scored his first goal in the 30th minute and later converted a ball through to him by Hugo Rodallega for his brace.

The Nigerian striker could not score a hat-trick as Kasimpasa came back with two goals to snatch a draw at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium, İstanbul.

Nwakaeme who is a striker has been utilised as an attacking midfielder on the left flank by Trabzonspor coach Ünal Karaman.

The Nigerian who joined from Trabzonspor from Hapoel B e’er Sheva was in action the entire 90 minutes for and was given a 9.05 ranking by Whoscored which was the highest of all the players in the Team of the Week.

He had five shot attempts in the encounter three were on target, he also won three aerial duels and made three dribbles and one key pass for Trabzonspor in the draw.

Nwakaeme was joined in midfield by his teammate Jose Sosa, Shehu Adbullahi’s Bursaspor teammate and Abdou Razack Traore of Konyaspor.

Nwakaeme is expected to return to action when Trabzonspor takes on Akhisar Belediyespor in their next encounter scheduled for Saturday, March 9.