Ignored by the Super Eagles, Anthony Nwakaeme continues brilliant form with goal no.10

Nwakaeme opened the scoring with his 10th goal of the season in the first half to put Trabzonspor 1-0 ahead at the break.

But a late goal from Miha Zajc denied him and Trabzonspor another win as they settled for a share of the spoils.

The 32-year-old, who has been in blistering form this season for the Super Lig leaders, was recently ignored by Super Eagles coaches in the latest list released for the upcoming 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP Playoffs with Ghana later this month.

Pulse Nigeria

But Nwakaeme put that disappointment behind him to help Trabzonspor earn a valuable point away from home with another solid performance as they close in on a historic Turkish title.

He also created two (2) chances, made two (2) key passes, hit the woodwork and made five (5) recoveries before he was subbed off with three minutes left to play.