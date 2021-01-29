Melanie, the wife of Manchester United star Anthony Martial has shared a series of death threat messages sent to the striker.

Martial was a target of online abuse after Manchester United’s 2-1 home loss to Sheffield United on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

His wife Melanie shared some of the offensive messages which included death threats.

“Tell your f****** husband, boyfriend or whatever to get tf out of Manchester or we’re gonna get him killed,” one of the messages reads.

“You guys should get tf out or put your life and family’s (your kid & Martial) life in danger.”

The French striker was heavily criticised for his performance of lack of in the game but with the criticisms came abuse.

The 25-year-old and his teammate Axel Tuanzebe was also racially abused which promoted Manchester United to release a statement supporting the players.