Martial drops transfer bombshell, confirms he wants to leave Manchester United

The 26-year-old forward has seen his playing time greatly reduced at United this season, playing only 359 minutes (the equivalent of four full matches) so far for the Red Devils. Martial last played for United on 23rd November, clocking 66 minutes before being subbed off.

POOL

His representative Lamboley confirmed Martial's desire to leave, telling Sky Sports News that the forward is bent on leaving.

"Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon," Lamboley said.

The Frenchman has seen an increase in the competition for attacking slots since the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer. The former Monaco player has played only seven times in the Premier League and a further two times in the Champions League.

AFP

While it is quite early to know if he is in Ralf Rangnick's plans, the Frenchman has not featured for the interim manager due as a result of a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since early December.