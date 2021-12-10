RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Martial drops transfer bombshell, confirms he wants to leave Manchester United

The 26-year-old has had limited game time at Old Trafford through a combination of injuries, loss of form, and stiff competition for attacking berths

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has struggled for playing time this season and wants to leave in the January transfer market
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has struggled for playing time this season and wants to leave in the January transfer market

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has confirmed his desire to leave Old Trafford in January in search of more playing time elsewhere. The French international confirmed his wishes through his agent Phillipe Lamboley.

The 26-year-old forward has seen his playing time greatly reduced at United this season, playing only 359 minutes (the equivalent of four full matches) so far for the Red Devils. Martial last played for United on 23rd November, clocking 66 minutes before being subbed off.

Martial has not played a minute under Ralf Rangnick due to injury
His representative Lamboley confirmed Martial's desire to leave, telling Sky Sports News that the forward is bent on leaving.

"Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon," Lamboley said.

The Frenchman has seen an increase in the competition for attacking slots since the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer. The former Monaco player has played only seven times in the Premier League and a further two times in the Champions League.

Jadon Sancho has got a foothold in the squad and is now ahead of Anthony Martial in the pecking order
While it is quite early to know if he is in Ralf Rangnick's plans, the Frenchman has not featured for the interim manager due as a result of a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since early December.

The United board has not responded to Lamboley's comments yet but with good cover on the wings including youngster Amad, the Red Devils might be tempted to let their £36m recruit depart. They could also recoup some money from his sale with about two and a half years left on the Frenchman's contract.

