Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has taken to social media to issue an apology to his fiancée Melanie da Cruz.

The 23-year-old Martial welcomed a baby boy swan with Melanie in the summer of 2018 while Jose Mourinho was still in charge of Manchester United.

Since the departure of Mourinho at Old Trafford, Martial has flourished under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Martial, however, has caused a bit of confusion on social media with a cryptic apologetic message on his official Instagram with picture of him and Melanie.

Martial suspected for cheating?

The message on his Instagram account said, “I would like to apologise to my relatives, my beautiful family and especially my fiancee for the harm I have done in recent months!

“I made mistakes and I'm sorry it will not happen again!.”

While reports state he also said, “There will always be bad people, jealous in this world who will be ready to tell lots of bulls*** to be able to exist but thanks to God I know which way I go with the best by my side.”

In a report by the Daily Star, Martial reportedly had an affair with Malika Semichi a 20-year-old model while his fiancée was pregnant.

In the report Martial and Malika exchanged messages and met up at a Paris hotel.

Martial has scored eight goals in 24 games this season and is currently sidelined out of action for Manchester United with an injury.