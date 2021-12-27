Manchester United: Rangnick confirms Martial request to leave in January

Earlier in December, Martial's agent Phillipe Lamboley told newsmen that the 26-year-old is not satisfied with a lack of playing time at Manchester United and will push for a transfer away this January. Interested clubs can now register their interest in the winger with the winter transfer window opening in five days.

Martial free to go

Rangnick stressed that whilst he understands the winger's need for a change of scenery, any potential transfer also has to benefit the club.

"We spoke at length on Wednesday. He explained to me he's been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it's the right time for a change, to go somewhere else," Rangnick told Sky Sports

The United interim manager stated that team shortfalls due to the effect of the coronavirus and the club's continued presence in three competitions might hinder the club from releasing the player in January.

Rangnick explained: "I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it's also important to see the situation of the club.

"We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be."

No Suitors for want-away winger

So far, there has been no obvious club in taking on the former Monaco starlet with the 26-year-old still having two-and-a-half years left on a contract that extends till June 2024.

Rangnick continued: "I told him listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in him, and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club.

"So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay."