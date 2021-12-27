Manchester United: Rangnick confirms Martial request to leave in January

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Martial has fallen down the pecking order with Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all ahead of him at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial is keen on bringing an end to a seven-year stay at Old Trafford due to limited playing opportunities (PA Images/IMAGO)
Anthony Martial is keen on bringing an end to a seven-year stay at Old Trafford due to limited playing opportunities (PA Images/IMAGO)

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that Anthony Martial has communicated his desire to leave Old Trafford this January to the United hierarchy. The German manager noted that he had a conversation with the Frenchman on Wednesday and he understands his decision to want to leave the club.

Recommended articles

Earlier in December, Martial's agent Phillipe Lamboley told newsmen that the 26-year-old is not satisfied with a lack of playing time at Manchester United and will push for a transfer away this January. Interested clubs can now register their interest in the winger with the winter transfer window opening in five days.

Rangnick stressed that whilst he understands the winger's need for a change of scenery, any potential transfer also has to benefit the club.

Ralf Rangnick will not stand in Martial's way to leave Manchester United
Ralf Rangnick will not stand in Martial's way to leave Manchester United AFP

"We spoke at length on Wednesday. He explained to me he's been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it's the right time for a change, to go somewhere else," Rangnick told Sky Sports

The United interim manager stated that team shortfalls due to the effect of the coronavirus and the club's continued presence in three competitions might hinder the club from releasing the player in January.

Rangnick explained: "I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it's also important to see the situation of the club.

"We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be."

So far, there has been no obvious club in taking on the former Monaco starlet with the 26-year-old still having two-and-a-half years left on a contract that extends till June 2024.

Martial has the whole of January to engineer a move away or face further time on the bench
Martial has the whole of January to engineer a move away or face further time on the bench AFP

Rangnick continued: "I told him listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in him, and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club.

"So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay."

Martial has scored 79 goals in 268 appearances for Manchester United since joining from Monaco in September 2015 for £36m. He has found playing opportunities hard to come by this season, making just 10 appearances in all competitions with a solitary goal his contribution to the team.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

Cavani rescues Man Utd in Newcastle draw

Cavani rescues Man Utd in Newcastle draw

He does not want to succeed - West Ham United legend blasts Lingard for staying at Manchester United

He does not want to succeed - West Ham United legend blasts Lingard for staying at Manchester United

Manchester United: Rangnick confirms Martial request to leave in January

Manchester United: Rangnick confirms Martial request to leave in January

Paris Saint-Germain loan Rafinha to Real Sociedad

Paris Saint-Germain loan Rafinha to Real Sociedad

World Cup star Mbappe against switch to biannual format

World Cup star Mbappe against switch to biannual format

Halilhodzic leaves Ziyech out of Morocco AFCON squad

Halilhodzic leaves Ziyech out of Morocco AFCON squad

Trending

BREAKING: Dennis, Ndah, Nwakali and 25 others make Super Eagles AFCON2021 squad

Super Eagles

‘Now you’re ready for Ghana’ – Thomas Partey woos Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick

‘Now you’re ready for Ghana’ – Thomas Partey woos Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

Porto reportedly pays a witch doctor £150,000 every year to help them win trophies

Porto reportedly pays a witch doctor £150,000 every year to help them win trophies