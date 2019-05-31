Anthony Joshua became very popular after his big win against Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017, announcing himself to the world as the latest boxing sensation in the heavyweight category.

Since then Joshua has racked up a couple of wins and several heavyweight belts.

He has great followership from Nigerians courtesy of his Nigerian roots. Born to Nigerian parents, Joshua also spent some time in Ogun State while he growing up.

DailyMail

Although he fights for Great Britain, he hugely identifies with his Nigerian roots, making him one of the most popular athletes in Nigeria.

His fights are big events in Nigeria and everyone is getting ready for his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr in a heavyweight boxing bout at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, June 1.

Joshua, the Unified World Heavyweight Champion with the IBO, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles, returns to the ring following his victory over Alexander Povetkin in September 2018.

Time of fight

While the fight will hold on Saturday in New York, the time difference will mean that viewers in Nigeria will get to see the fight in the early hours of Sunday, June 2.

With wildcards and every other event taken into consideration, Joshua and Ruiz Jr will be in the ring around 4am-5am.

Channel to watch the fight

Fans wishing to see the fight can get it on Kwesé devices. On TV, it will be on Kwesé Free Sports ch. 285 or UHF 32 Lagos or live stream on your Kwesé Play Roku device.

You can also watch on-the-go with the Kwesé iflix app on your mobile devices.