Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr will meet again on Saturday, December 7, at Diriyah, Suadi Arabia in a heavily anticipated rematch.

Ruiz Jr. shocked the boxing world with his seventh-round knockout win over Joshua in June to become the new IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion.

Having lost everything, Joshua has gotten an opportunity to get his revenge over Ruiz and get his belt backs to become one of the elites again.

Anthony Joshua has an opportunity to exert revenge on Ruiz (Kevin Quigley/Daily Mail) DailyMail

Time of fight

The boxing event will kick off around 6 pm. With the undercard fighters and other events, the main draw which is Joshua Vs Ruiz will approximately kick-off at 9:45 pm on Saturday.

Where to watch

Nigerians could have problems seeing this fight on TV as the two main cable television providers have failed to secure rights for it.

DSTV has confirmed that they are not airing the game while StarTimes are yet to say anything about it.

With the game not expected to be on TV, fans in Nigeria can stream on DAZN, a global multi-sport streaming service that can be accessed through paid-subscription.