British boxer Anthony Joshua who is also of Nigerian descent spoke of how proud he is to be Nigerian during his meeting with Muhammadu Buhari where he also presented his belts to the president.

Joshua met Buhari on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at a diaspora event in the United Kingdom where the president is on a working visit.

Anthony Joshua also presents his heavyweight belts to Muhammadu Buhari (Office of the President of Nigeria) Twitter

At the meeting, the boxer presented his IBF, WBO, WBA heavyweight titles to Buhari. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the 30-year-old is seen prostrating before Buhari.

“Even though I run my own track in boxing, your Excellency, it's amazing to sit amongst the great people of Nigeria and to listen to some of your achievements and the vision you have for Nigeria makes us proud,” Joshua said while speaking at the meeting.

Although born in the United Kingdom, Joshua has deep Nigerian roots through his parents Robert and Yetunde, both from Sagamu in Ogun State.

Anthony Joshua and Muhammadu Buhari (Office of the President of Nigeria) Twitter

The boxer also spent about six months in Mayflower School in Ikenne, Ogun State Nigeria.

Joshua currently has three heavyweight belts which he just regained with a win via unanimous decision over Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019.

Ruiz Jr. first took the belt from Joshua with a shock knockout win in June 2019 before the British-Nigerian boxer reclaimed it.