Multiple heavyweight belt holder Anthony Joshua earned a whopping $85m from his Saturday, December 7, 2019 rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua on Saturday beat Ruiz via unanimous decision to reclaim his IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles.

According to reports, the 30-year-old is going home $85m richer from the fight that held in Suadi Arabia while Ruiz is getting $13m.

Anthony Joshua has reclaimed his heavyweight titles (Action Images via Reuters) Reuters

ALSO READ: How Joshua outclassed Ruiz Jr.

With that amount, Joshua is the heavyweight boxer with the biggest earning from a fight in the history of boxing.

In the whole of boxing, the $85m the Nigerian-born Briton got, is the fourth-highest earning from a single fight.

Floyd Mayweather got $275m for his fight against crossover mixed martial arts star, Connor McGregor.

The second-highest earning was also received by Mayweather got $180 for his May 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao who earned $120m that night.

McGregor also received $85m for fighting Mayweather, the sum Joshua earned on Saturday night.

Having reclaimed his heavyweight titles, Joshua is expected to get even a bigger paycheck if he gets to fight Doentay Wilder or Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title.

Part of Joshua’s earnings from the fight came from the payment from Suadi Arabia who hosted the fight advertise the ancient city of Diriyah as a heritage tourist site.

According to the Daily Mail, the payment from Suadi Arabia alone spiked Joshua’s fight earning from $55m to $85m and $9m to $13m for Ruiz.