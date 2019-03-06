British boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua got to hang out with hip-hop superstar Drake after the pair ran into each other at a gym in London.

Joshua and Drake ran into each other at London's Luxury Boxing Gym where the famous pair took a photo together.

It was Drake that shared the photo on his Instagram quoting London-based rapper Dave in his caption.

“Walk in the rave, smile on my face. Drink in my cup, hand in my jeans. Man talk tough, man look up, down, left, right. Straight to a bang in the teeth,” Drake wrote taking from Dave’s record 'Thiago Silva'.

Drake himself as taken to boxing as a fitness regime to get fit as seen on several clips on Instagram.

Drake is nothing the only celebrity that has met Joshua recently. The boxer also shared a photo on Instagram of him and American football star Odell Beckham.

Joshua has returned to training after his first leg of promotional run in the United States ahead of his next fight against Jarrell Miller.

Joshua will face American Miller for his 23rd professional fight at Madison Square Garden on June 1.