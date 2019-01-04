World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua hanged out with Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie while on vacation in Dubai.

The 29-year-old who holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) titles is relaxing in Dubai as he prepares for his next fight.

Joshua defended his titles in September 2018 against Alexander Povetkin and has since been preparing for a possible unification fight against World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title holder Deontay Wilder.

Still in his prime, Joshua took to social media to show off that he is enjoying his break in Dubai as he waxed his nostrils.

Ronaldo who is also enjoying the Italian season break from football in Dubai took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of him and Joshua together with a caption, “2 animals.”

Joshua also posted the same picture on his account, while former Manchester United striker Van persie caught up with the heavyweight champion in Dubai.

Joshua who recently received an OBE award from Prince Charles of England is expected to return to ring on Saturday, April 13 at Wembley Stadium with Wilder, Tyson Fury, Luiz Ortiz and Dillan Whyte all rumored to be possible opponents.