Ansu Fati the hero as Lewandowski scores brace in Barcelona's 4-1 win against Real Sociedad

After a disappointing 0-0 draw at the Spotify Camp Nou against Rayo Vallecano last week, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez insisted that the game against Real Sociedad was a must-win.

Barcelona started off hot as birthday boy Robert Lewandowski scored in the first minute from a ball by Alejandro Balde.

The lead did not last long as Alexander Isak capitalised on a defensive error to equalise for Real Sociedad with both teams level at the halftime break.

Fati propels Barcelona to victory against Real Sociedad

Barcelona boss Xavi introduced youngster Ansu Fati who would change the entire complexion of the game.

Fati within a minute of coming on provided the second goal for Ousmane Dembele to put Barcelona in front.

The youngster then assisted Lewandowski to score his second of the game and give Barcelona a two-goal cushion.

Fati scored Barcelona's fourth of the game as they recorded an emphatic victory to kick start their season.

Reactions to Fati and Lewandowski

It was a special occasion for Lewandowski as he scored Barcelona's first goal of the season and ended up with two on his 34th birthday.

Barcelona fans took to social media to celebrate the Polish striker for his goals with the expectation to challenge Karim Benzema of Real Madrid as the top scorer in Spain.

Fati, on the other hand, received praise on social media for changing the direction of the game.

Barcelona fans took to social media to hype the youngster to follow the footsteps of Lionel Messi who wore the number 10 jersey previously.