Another Nigerian star edges closer to the Champions League group stage as Union SG beat Rangers

The result will delight Boniface, who only joined the club from Bodo/Glint on a four-year deal today.

Union SG give Boniface a winning welcome

Union SG went into the game against Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men as the underdogs, but they did not stick to the script as they claimed a comfortable win ahead of the second leg at Ibrox next week.

Rangers started brightly, dominating possession and testing Union SG goalkeeper on two occasions. But the Belgian side eventually settled into the game and should have taken the lead through Dante Vanzeir, but James Sand was on hand to block the Belgian's effort.

Nonetheless, the Gers received a shock in the 27th minute as Teddy Teuma put the home side ahead with a clinical strike from inside the box after Borna Barisic attempted clearance fell into his path.

The goal shocked Rangers, but they could have gone two goals down before half-time. However, captain James Tavernier made a crucial interception to deny Simon Adingra.

Moments later, though, Rangers had a chance to restore parity through Antonio Colak, but the Croatian could not convert.

Second half, same teams, same result

The chance turned out to be the last time Rangers came close to scoring, and they eventually rued missing it as Union SG went into the break with the lead.

The second half resumed with Union SG going close to doubling their advantage but were wasteful up front.

However, they eventually got their second goal in the 76th minute, courtesy of a penalty from Vanezir following a VAR review. The penalty ensured Union SG would take a two-goal lead to the second leg next week.

And with Boniface likely to be available, Union will feel confident in their chances. Boniface will also be eager to play, having scored five goals in the qualifying campaign for Bodo.