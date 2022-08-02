UCL

Another Nigerian star edges closer to the Champions League group stage as Union SG beat Rangers

Joba Ogunwale
Nigeria already have the likes of Victor Osimhen, Zaidu Sanusi and Bassey flying their flag in this year's competition, but that number could still increase.

Boniface's new team Union SG stunned Rangers in their Champions League clash

Victor Boniface could be the latest Nigerian star to play in this year's Champions League this season after his new side, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, stunned Rangers 2-0 in the first leg of their third-round qualifying clash at Stade Joseph Marien on Tuesday night.

The result will delight Boniface, who only joined the club from Bodo/Glint on a four-year deal today.

Union SG went into the game against Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men as the underdogs, but they did not stick to the script as they claimed a comfortable win ahead of the second leg at Ibrox next week.

Rangers started brightly, dominating possession and testing Union SG goalkeeper on two occasions. But the Belgian side eventually settled into the game and should have taken the lead through Dante Vanzeir, but James Sand was on hand to block the Belgian's effort.

Nonetheless, the Gers received a shock in the 27th minute as Teddy Teuma put the home side ahead with a clinical strike from inside the box after Borna Barisic attempted clearance fell into his path.

The goal shocked Rangers, but they could have gone two goals down before half-time. However, captain James Tavernier made a crucial interception to deny Simon Adingra.

Moments later, though, Rangers had a chance to restore parity through Antonio Colak, but the Croatian could not convert.

The chance turned out to be the last time Rangers came close to scoring, and they eventually rued missing it as Union SG went into the break with the lead.

The second half resumed with Union SG going close to doubling their advantage but were wasteful up front.

However, they eventually got their second goal in the 76th minute, courtesy of a penalty from Vanezir following a VAR review. The penalty ensured Union SG would take a two-goal lead to the second leg next week.

And with Boniface likely to be available, Union will feel confident in their chances. Boniface will also be eager to play, having scored five goals in the qualifying campaign for Bodo.

Should Union get the job done next week, they will face one of Monaco or PSV for a place in this season's Champions League group stage.

