NNL

Another day, another home win for Sporting Lagos at the Fortress

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The latest club in Lagos Sporting Lagos has gatecrashed into the top four of their NNL group

Shirtless Tochukwu
Shirtless Tochukwu

Sporting Lagos continued their unbeaten record at home after another routine win in front of their impressive home fans.

Recommended articles

Sporting came from a goal down to see off their visitors at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Abia Comets, 2-1.

Celebration time at the Fortress.
Celebration time at the Fortress. Pulse Nigeria

Things didn't exactly go as smoothly as the home side expected as the Comets made the Tech Boys work hard for their wages on Sunday afternoon.

In a very bright and sunny atmosphere at the Balogun Stadium, Sporting started well and could have taken an early lead but would be shocked moments later the away side took the lead.

Tochukwu lost it after scoring that winner.
Tochukwu lost it after scoring that winner. Pulse Nigeria

Just after the half-hour mark, Sporting got a lifeline when Ugbo Chukwuma was fouled in the Comets box and the referee wasted no time pointing to the spot.

Agada Naphtali, who seems to be making a habit of scoring at home, stepped up to convert calmly from the spot to draw Sporting level at the break.

In the second half, things were quite cagey as both teams looked set to share the spoils.

The fans were not left out of the celebrations at the Fortress
The fans were not left out of the celebrations at the Fortress Pulse Nigeria

However, Sporting continued to search for the winner but had to wait until five minutes from time when Super sub, Mbachu Tochukwu netted a sublime winner to seal a late win.

In the end, three valuable points are in the bag for Sporting Lagos, who remain unbeaten at the Teslim, which is slowly becoming a fortress for them.

After a hard-fought victory to bounce back from that away defeat the last time, Sporting Lagos have gatecrashed into the top four.

Sporting find themselves third on the log on 14 points, just a point behind second-placed Warri Wolves and leaders, Go Round FC.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Luuk De Jong scores as Barcelona came from behind to defeat Levante 3-2 in La Liga

    'Even 3 penalties cannot stop us' - Reactions as Luuk de Jong's late goal gives Barcelona 3-2 win against Levante

  • Shirtless Tochukwu

    Another day, another home win for Sporting Lagos at the Fortress

  • Zaidu Sanusi was more offensive against Vitoria SC as the league leaders hope to tie off the title soon

    Zaidu Sanusi and Porto battle to victory over Vitoria SC as race for Europe hots up

Recommended articles

'Even 3 penalties cannot stop us' - Reactions as Luuk de Jong's late goal gives Barcelona 3-2 win against Levante

'Even 3 penalties cannot stop us' - Reactions as Luuk de Jong's late goal gives Barcelona 3-2 win against Levante

Another day, another home win for Sporting Lagos at the Fortress

Another day, another home win for Sporting Lagos at the Fortress

Zaidu Sanusi and Porto battle to victory over Vitoria SC as race for Europe hots up

Zaidu Sanusi and Porto battle to victory over Vitoria SC as race for Europe hots up

'We are still in the title race'- Liverpool stars not giving up despite draw against Manchester City

'We are still in the title race'- Liverpool stars not giving up despite draw against Manchester City

Watch Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both find the back of the net for their clubs

Watch Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both find the back of the net for their clubs

'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

Trending

Is Osimhen’s rudeness to Ikpeba payback for the Prince of Monaco’s similar behaviour in his prime years?

Osimhen and Ikpeba lock horns in battle of the Victors
AFCON 2023Q

Super Eagles to know their fate on April 19

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

Super Falcons of Nigeria suffer 2-0 loss to Canada in Vancouver

Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 2-0 loss to Canada in a friendly

'Who never f*** up, hands in the air' - Reactions as Unlucky Maguire is Manchester United's first half Kwaku

Social media reactions to Maguire's unlucky first-half vs Everton

'It's annoying that I did the press conference but you put me on the bench' - Cyriel Dessers calls out Feyenoord coaches

Cyriel Dessers played only 26 minutes as Feyenoord failed to grab the advantage in a 3-3 home draw against Sparta Prague (IMAGO/Box to Box Pictures)

Watch highlights from the Super Falcons 2-0 loss to Canada

Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 2-0 loss to Canada in a friendly
COMMENT

Alex Iwobi’s performance against Manchester United offers hope for Super Eagles future

Can Alex Iwobi replicate his Everton performance for Nigeria?
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ronaldo in trouble for 'assaulting' Everton's fan after Man United's loss

Ronaldo could be leaving Manchester United