Another day, another home win for Sporting Lagos at the Fortress

Sporting came from a goal down to see off their visitors at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Abia Comets, 2-1.

Things didn't exactly go as smoothly as the home side expected as the Comets made the Tech Boys work hard for their wages on Sunday afternoon.

In a very bright and sunny atmosphere at the Balogun Stadium, Sporting started well and could have taken an early lead but would be shocked moments later the away side took the lead.

Just after the half-hour mark, Sporting got a lifeline when Ugbo Chukwuma was fouled in the Comets box and the referee wasted no time pointing to the spot.

Agada Naphtali, who seems to be making a habit of scoring at home, stepped up to convert calmly from the spot to draw Sporting level at the break.

In the second half, things were quite cagey as both teams looked set to share the spoils.

However, Sporting continued to search for the winner but had to wait until five minutes from time when Super sub, Mbachu Tochukwu netted a sublime winner to seal a late win.

In the end, three valuable points are in the bag for Sporting Lagos, who remain unbeaten at the Teslim, which is slowly becoming a fortress for them.

What the result means for Sporting Lagos;

After a hard-fought victory to bounce back from that away defeat the last time, Sporting Lagos have gatecrashed into the top four.