Coach Edwin Okon is not a happy man after his side Rivers Angels crashed out of the CAF Women's Champions League following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sundowns.
CAFWCL: 'This defeat breaks my heart' - Rivers Angels coach Edwin Okon
Rivers Angels have technically exited the CAFWCL after their defeat to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sundowns captain Zanele Portia Nhlapho scored the decisive goal in the first half to give the Brazilians their second win of the tournament.
Rivers Angels created a couple of good chances but could not convert them to goals.
It was the second consecutive loss for the Nigerian club in the competition after Moroccan club ASFAR thrashed them 3-0 in the opening game last week.
Speaking to CAFonline after the game, dejected coach Okon rued his side's missed chances, with the experienced gaffer left heartbroken by the outcome of the game.
"This defeat breaks my heart as a coach," Okon told cafonline.
"It was a good game, but not from our side. We created many chances but did not score. But the goal we conceded is what makes me unhappy."
Rivers Angels sit bottom of the Group D on zero points after two defeats, Sundowns lead with six points.
Angels will play their last game of the tournament on Friday against Kenyan side, Vihiga Queens at the June 30 stadium at 4 pm.
