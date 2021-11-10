RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

CAFWCL: 'This defeat breaks my heart' - Rivers Angels coach Edwin Okon

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Rivers Angels have technically exited the CAFWCL after their defeat to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.

Rivers Angels.
Rivers Angels.

Coach Edwin Okon is not a happy man after his side Rivers Angels crashed out of the CAF Women's Champions League following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sundowns.

Recommended articles
Rivers Angels vs Sundowns
Rivers Angels vs Sundowns Pulse Nigeria

Sundowns captain Zanele Portia Nhlapho scored the decisive goal in the first half to give the Brazilians their second win of the tournament.

Rivers Angels created a couple of good chances but could not convert them to goals.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Nigerian club in the competition after Moroccan club ASFAR thrashed them 3-0 in the opening game last week.

Mamelodi Sundowns now top the group on six points.
Mamelodi Sundowns now top the group on six points. Pulse Nigeria

Speaking to CAFonline after the game, dejected coach Okon rued his side's missed chances, with the experienced gaffer left heartbroken by the outcome of the game.

"This defeat breaks my heart as a coach," Okon told cafonline.

"It was a good game, but not from our side. We created many chances but did not score. But the goal we conceded is what makes me unhappy."

Rivers Angels sit bottom of the Group D on zero points after two defeats, Sundowns lead with six points.

Angels will play their last game of the tournament on Friday against Kenyan side, Vihiga Queens at the June 30 stadium at 4 pm.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe opens up on being rejected by Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe opens up on being rejected by Chelsea

PSG star Aminata Diallo hires masked men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui

PSG star Aminata Diallo hires masked men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui

CAFWCL: 'This defeat breaks my heart' - Rivers Angels coach Edwin Okon

CAFWCL: 'This defeat breaks my heart' - Rivers Angels coach Edwin Okon

Czech billionaire acquires 27% shares in West Ham

Czech billionaire acquires 27% shares in West Ham

Qatar 2022 Race: Three talking points ahead of Liberia vs Nigeria clash

Qatar 2022 Race: Three talking points ahead of Liberia vs Nigeria clash

Jose Mourinho: Walter Sabatini reveals why Roma boss is struggling

Jose Mourinho: Walter Sabatini reveals why Roma boss is struggling

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi celebrates birthday of partner Olga Diyachenko

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi celebrates birthday of partner Olga Diyachenko

Chelsea star Mason Mount struggles to speak after operation to remove teeth (video)

Chelsea star Mason Mount struggles to speak after operation to remove teeth (video)

Injured Chiellini out of Italy's final World Cup qualifiers

Injured Chiellini out of Italy's final World Cup qualifiers

Trending

Osimhen was wrong to sulk, but Napoli's Scudetto hopes could rest on letting him take penalties

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen (R) and Lorenzo Insigne (L) have had a disagreement over penalty duties this season.

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

Ex-Chelsea starlet Ike Ugbo dumps Nigeria's Super Eagles for Canada

Ike Ugbo after he joined Genk.