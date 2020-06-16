Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes might have been surprised to wake up to find his name trending on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

A video emerged on Twitter late Monday, June 15 which shows Gomes at The Synagogue Church of all Nations founded by popular Nigerian televangelist T.B Joshua.

Speaking in the video, the Manchester United player who was 16 at that time explains that his young career has been blighted by injuries.

“I’ve been having injuries around my hip and groin which have been affecting me playing. I also suffered an ankle injury not long ago which kept me out for a long time,” Gomes, now 19, says in the video.

“These injuries would come at hard times for me, times when I was having a breakthrough or times when I had to go to a tournament or playing games, these injuries would happen quite frequently.

“I play for Man United, I also represent the England national team Under-17 level as captain. I’ve known about the Synagogue Church of Nations for a long time.

“As my family follows the prophet, my parents are big fans. So we thought it would be a good time for me to come and be touched by the prophet.”

Angel Gomes has made 10 senior appearances for Manchester United (Twitter/Angel Gomes) Twitter

The clip also shows Prophet T.B Joshua ministering to the Manchester United player who also reveals that he felt better afterwards.

Soon as the video started circulating on Twitter, Gomes became the number trend on Twitter Nigeria.

Reacting to the video, the forward explained that he was just practising his faith.

“Regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family at the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go,” Gomes said on Twitter.

“I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practicing my faith.

“I didn’t really need to explain myself but a lot of people was asking me what the video was about.

“I was young at the time and if my parents thought something was best for Me I would do it. There are far more important issues out there in the world we can tackle.”

Gomes who joined Manchester United when he was six, has played 10 times for the senior team and is reportedly on the verge of a contract extension.