Shevchenko joins Zinchenko, Klitschko in calls to Putin to end Russian military attack on Ukraine

Shevchenko stated that the Russian government has launched a 'full-scale war' on Ukraine with his family under attack.

We are under attack - Shevchenko

The former Ukrainian international posted on social media: “In the early hours a full-scale war was initiated by Russia.

“My people and my family are under attack. Ukraine and its population want peace and territorial integrity.

Shevchenko calls for peace not war

Shevchenko also called on other countries to support Ukraine against the 'aggression' of Russia and their 'violation of international law.'

"Please I ask you to support our country and call the Russian government to stop their aggression and violation of international law," the former Chelsea striker pleaded.

“We only want peace. War is not the answer.”

Shevchenko joins other top Ukrainian sportsmen in making calls to end the conflict and military operation of the Russian government in Ukraine.