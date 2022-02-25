Shevchenko joins Zinchenko, Klitschko in calls to Putin to end Russian military attack on Ukraine

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Shevchenko becomes the latest Ukrainian sports star to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine

Andriy Shevchenko (IMAGO/Gribaudi/Image Photo)
Andriy Shevchenko (IMAGO/Gribaudi/Image Photo)

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his military attack on his home country, Ukraine.

Shevchenko stated that the Russian government has launched a 'full-scale war' on Ukraine with his family under attack.

The former Ukrainian international posted on social media: “In the early hours a full-scale war was initiated by Russia.

Shevchenko took Ukraine to the last 16 of Euros 2020 as manager before resigning from the job after the competition
Shevchenko took Ukraine to the last 16 of Euros 2020 as manager before resigning from the job after the competition AFP

“My people and my family are under attack. Ukraine and its population want peace and territorial integrity.

Shevchenko also called on other countries to support Ukraine against the 'aggression' of Russia and their 'violation of international law.'

"Please I ask you to support our country and call the Russian government to stop their aggression and violation of international law," the former Chelsea striker pleaded.

Vitali Klitschko is the Mayor of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv
Vitali Klitschko is the Mayor of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv 515f489f-dfd6-4a64-b6ce-e6f3d707158e

“We only want peace. War is not the answer.”

Shevchenko joins other top Ukrainian sportsmen in making calls to end the conflict and military operation of the Russian government in Ukraine.

Former World Boxing champion Vitali Klitschko also called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine with Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko stating that his country will not give up in the face of the conflict.

