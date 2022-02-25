Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his military attack on his home country, Ukraine.
Shevchenko joins Zinchenko, Klitschko in calls to Putin to end Russian military attack on Ukraine
Shevchenko becomes the latest Ukrainian sports star to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine
Shevchenko stated that the Russian government has launched a 'full-scale war' on Ukraine with his family under attack.
We are under attack - Shevchenko
The former Ukrainian international posted on social media: “In the early hours a full-scale war was initiated by Russia.
“My people and my family are under attack. Ukraine and its population want peace and territorial integrity.
Shevchenko calls for peace not war
Shevchenko also called on other countries to support Ukraine against the 'aggression' of Russia and their 'violation of international law.'
"Please I ask you to support our country and call the Russian government to stop their aggression and violation of international law," the former Chelsea striker pleaded.
“We only want peace. War is not the answer.”
Shevchenko joins other top Ukrainian sportsmen in making calls to end the conflict and military operation of the Russian government in Ukraine.
Former World Boxing champion Vitali Klitschko also called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine with Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko stating that his country will not give up in the face of the conflict.
More from category
-
Shevchenko joins Zinchenko, Klitschko in calls to Putin to end Russian military attack on Ukraine
-
'I hope you die' - Manchester City's Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko BLASTS Russian president Vladimir Putin in deleted post
-
Preview: El Gran Derbi highlights derby weekend in Spain