André Zambo Anguissa is Napoli's star against Torino in Victor Osimhen's absence

Joba Ogunwale
The Cameroonian international delivered a man-of-the-match display as the Neapolitans maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was missing again as Napoli stayed top of the Serie A table following a 3-1 win over Ola Aina's Torino.

Osimhen has not played for Napoli since the 4-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League. The Nigerian international walked off with a hamstring injury just before the break in the clash.

Although Osimhen has been doing personalised training as he tries to get back to full fitness, he was left out of the squad that faced Torino.

However, his absence was not felt as Napoli totally outclassed their opponent at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The Neapolitans went into the game as the favourites and Serie A leaders, and they lived up to the billing.

Luciano Spalletti got to a fast start as Zambo Anguissa put them ahead inside six minutes following a ball from Mario Rui. One soon became two, courtesy of the same man.

Anguissa doubled Napoli's advantage with a close finish after receiving a pass from Matteo Politano. Napoli's new star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then made it three in the 37th minute for his fifth league goal of the season.

Torino pull one back but Napoli hold on

It looked like it would be a rout after the third goal entered, but Torino pulled one back through Antonio Sanabria two minutes before the break.

The second half resumed with both sides trying to add to their tally, but the scoreline stayed the same despite their attempts on goal.

The result takes Napoli three points clear at the top, although Atalanta can draw level if they beat Fiorentina on Sunday.

