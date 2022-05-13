Ancelotti reveals what Real Madrid will do against Liverpool after Levante win

Ancelotti set up the team in a 4-3-3 formation, which worked as Madrid delivered one of their most brilliant performances this season.

Tale of the game

Vinicius Junior, who was part of a three-man attack, was the star of the night. The Brazil international scored a hat-trick, taking his tally to 21 goals this season.

ALSO READ: 3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

Madrid took the lead in the 13th-minute through Ferland Mendy before Karim Benzema made it two in the 19th-minute. Rodrygo added a third on the half-hour mark.

From there on, it turned out to be the Vinicius show. The 21-year-old scored Madrid's fourth on the stroke of half-time before completing his hat-trick with strikes in the 68th and 83rd-minute.

Ancelotti says Liverpool will face the same Madrid team

Pulse Nigeria

It was Madrid's 26th win in 36 league matches. And after watching his side demolish their opponents, Ancelotti said they would take a similar approach against Liverpool.

"We will play the 4-3-3 in the final, but it can be switched to a 4-4-2," Ancelotti said after the game.

"The idea won't change, it depends on the rival and on how we want to press.

The ex-AC Milan manager also insists that the frontline for the upcoming game against Jurgen Klopp's men will not change, saying Vinicius and Rodrygo will support Karim Benzema up front.

"Both Vinicius and Rodrygo will play in the Champions League final," Ancelotti added.