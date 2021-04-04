Fresh off two caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Anayo Iwuala is now one to look out for in Enyimba.

In his first game since his debut for the Super Eagles, the diminutive forward did not disappoint as Enyimba beat Algerian side ES Setif 2-1 in one of the group games of the 2021 CAF Confederation Cup in Aba on Sunday, April 4.

The 22-year-old was a threat anytime he had the ball, as he caused lots of problems for the visitors with his on-the-ball movement and pace.

That was how he got his assist for the winning goal. It came in the 60th minute after the forward did well by dribbling and skipping past challenges from three ES Setif defenders in a dazzling move.

At the end of this dribbling, Iwuala slipped the ball to Tosin Omoyele, who finished past the goalkeeper to put Enyimba in the lead.

That goal showed the strength of this Enyimba side, especially when they play at home.

They had to deal with going behind in the 13th minute, and for a while, it looked like it wasn’t their day.

Captain Austin Oladapo missed an opportunity for Enyimba to go level from the penalty spot, and minutes later, the home side saw an effort hit the upright.

Five minutes before halftime, however, Oladapo made up for his penalty miss with an equaliser.

With this win, Enyimba have now won two in two games at home sandwiched by a loss away to Orlando Pirates.