He continued to impresse for Enyimba afterwards and has now gotten his first move outside of the country.

The 22-year-old has joined Tunisian Club Esperance Sportive De Tunis on a three-year deal.

“Anayo Iwualais officially a Esperance player," the Tunisian club announced on their Twitter account.

The 22-year-old will earn around N18m ($45,000) as monthly salary at the club with Enyimba to get N200m ($500,000) as transfer fee.

He scored a brace in his last appearance for Enyimba against Dakkada last week.

The forward joined Enyimba in 2019 from Delta Force and had two good seasons with the People's Elephant