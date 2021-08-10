RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Enyimba forward Anayo Iwuala to earn N18m per month after joining Esperance of Tunisia

Enyimba will get over N200m in transfer fees for the forward who will earn N18m per month.

Anayo Iwuala (Twitter/Esperance )

It was never going to be the same for Anayo Iwuala after he got his Super Eagles cap. Invited as one of the home-based players in March 2021, the diminutive forward showed flashes of his abilities.

Anayo Iwuala spent two years at Enyimba (Twitter/Enyimba)
Anayo Iwuala spent two years at Enyimba (Twitter/Enyimba) Instagram

He continued to impresse for Enyimba afterwards and has now gotten his first move outside of the country.

The 22-year-old has joined Tunisian Club Esperance Sportive De Tunis on a three-year deal.

Anayo Iwualais officially a Esperance player," the Tunisian club announced on their Twitter account.

The 22-year-old will earn around N18m ($45,000) as monthly salary at the club with Enyimba to get N200m ($500,000) as transfer fee.

He scored a brace in his last appearance for Enyimba against Dakkada last week.

The forward joined Enyimba in 2019 from Delta Force and had two good seasons with the People's Elephant

Iwuala has had four caps for the Super Eagle of Nigeria.

