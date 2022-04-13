UCL

'An extremely good-looking boy' - Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp gushes over Darwin Nunez

David Ben
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the performances of Benfica's young superstar Darwin Nunez

Liverpool played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Benfica at Anfield in their second-leg Champions league quarter final clash on Wednesday night, April 14.

The Reds had already won Benfica 3-1 in the first-leg encounter in Portugal and were looking to finish the job at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool defender Ibrahim Konate, who opened the scoring in their previous win in Portugal, did the same as well at Anfield on the night, giving the Reds the lead in the 21st minute before the away side found the leveller through Goncalo Ramos in the 32nd minute to go into break all square.

The second-half was even more entertaining with Roberto Firmino scoring 2 goals in ten minutes in the 55th and 65th minute respectively.

But the Eagles roared back into the game through Roman Yaremchuk in the 73rd minute before Benfica's young star striker Darwin Nunez levelled matters in the 81st minute to force a 3-3 draw in a thrilling encounter at Anfield.

Despite the draw, Benfica were eliminated from the competition after loosing 6-4 on aggregate.

Nunez (22) has been the subject of a transfer speculation over the past few months with reports confirming the Portuguese striker is set to leave Benfica in the summer.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had previously spoken about just how good Portuguese goalscorer has been after the first-leg win.

“An extremely good looking boy, eh? He is a really good boy”.

“He played in front of me battling against Konate. He was calm for the finish. He is good, really good. If he stays healthy, he has a big career ahead of him”. Klopp said in a statement.

Darwin Nunez has been prolific in front of goal this season, scoring both home and away against Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions league this season.

The Benfica no.9 has scored an incredible 32 goals in 35 appearances for the Eagles this season and it's no wonder he continues to be linked with a transfer to clubs like Manchester United, Barcelona, Arsenal and even Liverpool.

The 22 year-old looks set to leave in the summer with Benfica only willing to sell for a hefty fee of around €75 - 80m.

Nunez has also acquired the services of super agent Jorge Mendes who is the also the agent of Manchester and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to help him work out a transfer later in June.

