Amaju Pinnick provides an update on his future as NFF president

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 51-year-old's tenure will end this year, but he is eligible to contest for a third term.

Pinnick says he will not seek another term in office
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has given the strongest hint that he will not compete for the Federation's presidency in September.

Pinnick's second term as NFF president ends later this year, but the Delta state-born football administrator is eligible to seek a third term in office.

There were reports last week that Pinnick would seek a third term due to pressure from external forces.

However, the 51-year-old, who is also a member of the FIFA Executive Council, has debunked those rumours, saying he will likely not contest for a third term in office.

NFF President Pinnick praises Oshoala

Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

The CAF Emergency Committee member says his family has asked him not to contest, saying the job is taking a toll on him.

“I’m eligible to run (for a third term) based on the status," Pinnick said on Arise TV.

Do I want to run? It’s a no-no, my family is very key to me, they said it’s taking its toll on me and the family.

Pinnick (L) is not interested in seeking a third term as NFF president
Pinnick, however, revealed he had the intention of contesting again, but his family stopped him.

They believe that I’ve done my best and it’s time to move on. It’s a regrettable decision, but it’s the best,” Pinnick added.

Who replaces Pinnick?

Pinnick's latest decision makes the election scheduled for September interesting. NFF's first vice-president, Barrister Seyi Akinwumi, is likely to contest, but reports say Pinnick wants a Northerner to succeed him in the office.

Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi (r) could replace Pinnick as NFF president
The South has been in power since 2014 as Pinnick is currently in his second term in office. As a result, the 51-year-old believes the North should take over when his tenure ends later this year.

Pinnick took over from Aminu Maigari in 2014, and he remains the only NFF president to serve two consecutive terms in office.

