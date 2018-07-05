Amaju Pinnick emerges CAF's first vice president

news

Ousted president of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been appointed the first vice president of the Confederation of African Football,CAF.

Pinnick's appointment was confirmed on Thursday, July 5, 2018 in a letter by Amr Fahmy, the secretary general of the continental football governing body.

Details of Pinnick's confirmation letter

In a letter dated July 5, 2018, notice of Pinnick's appointment was sent to all football associations associated with CAF.

The letter stated that after due consultations with the CAF Emergency Committee, Pinnick was found as the best replacement for Kwesi Nyatakyi, who resigned his appointment as CAF first vice president.

The letter also noted that the appointment took immediate effect in accordance with Article 27 Paragraph 2 of the statutes which is expected to be ratified by the Executive Committee on the 27th and 28th of September, 2018 in a scheduled session.

ALSO READ: NFF: Breaking down the Pinnick, Giwa drama at the Glass House

The emergence of Pinnick as CAF's first vice president makes him the most powerful football administrator in West Africa and the second most powerful in Africa.