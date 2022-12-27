'Alvarez is more complete than Haaland and Mbappe' - Zamorano

The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker, who won the Pichichi for the 1994/1995 season, believes Alvarez who announced himself at the World Cup with four goals is the most complete type of striker there is.

"I was a classic centre striker myself, one of those you don't really see anymore," Zamora said while speaking to the Argentine newspaper Ole.

“In modern football, I think Julian is the most complete attacker there is. He is a boy who controls everything. He is the first defender, helps his teammates, can head well, can shoot with left and right and is physically strong."

Zamora did not stop there, his high praise continued, as he went ahead to compare Alvarez with club teammate Haaland, and World Cup Golden boot winner Mbappe.

"He's the most complete because Haaland isn't very good on the flanks and we've already seen that Mbappe isn't very involved in the game at number 9. And Julian does all that. And besides, he has a big heart, which makes him even more complete.”

AFP

Is Alvarez better than Mbappe and Haaland?

The 22-year-old is currently behind Erling Haaland in the pecking order of strikers at Manchester City.

He has scored seven goals in 890 minutes, a goal every 127 minutes for Manchester City. His teammate Haaland bettered that number by far with 24 goals, a goal every 61 minutes.

Alvarez's Manchester City numbers might not be a fair assessment of his ability as a striker, but even his numbers at River Plate pale in comparison to Haaland's at previous clubs.

Kylian Mbappe is possibly on another level entirely, with what we have seen from him.

The 24-year-old World Cup winner shows a diverse skill set with his goal-scoring ability.

He is not an out-and-out striker like Haaland, nor does he prefer occupying central areas like Alvarez, maybe that lends credence to Zamorano's claim.

If there is any truth to the assertion, Zamorano would be one of the people best experienced to speak on it.

AFP

The veteran striker who won top-scorer awards in both the Olympics and La Liga was a classic number nine.

He has years of experience in the position and knows many things about the position many are unable to grasp by merely watching.