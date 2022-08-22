UD Almeria's coach Rubi has highly valued the draw his team earned in their second La Liga game of the season, also adding that his side could have defeated Elche.
'Will get better and better' - Almeria's manager excited as Sadiq's goal gives team a point
Umar Sadiq scored a goal in the 23rd minute to help newly-promoted Almeria to their first points of the season.
Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the game before Alex Collado levelled seven minutes to ensure the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Sadiq's goal was the newly-promoted side's second of the season after fellow striker Largie Ramazani scored in their opening day 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.
Speaking after the game, Rubi revealed that his squad is adapting to his systems, adding that they will get better, over the course of the season.
"We are using variants and the team is adapting very well, let's do one thing or another," he said, "All the attackers we have, they will get better and better."
"In the second half we were closer to winning the game, even than in the first, but we must also recognize that Elche had theirs. It was a very, very close game, very competitive.
"Perhaps we lost some chance in the counterattacks to score the second goal, but Elche also competed to take the point.
"I liked the team better in the second half, advancing not only with a long game but also a short one. To be away from home, it's one of those games that you can take with you.
"I consider the draw fair," he said.
Almeria will welcome La Liga giants Sevilla to the Power Horse Stadium, with highly-sought Sadiq likely to start again for Rubi's side.