LA LIGA

'Will get better and better' - Almeria's manager excited as Sadiq's goal gives team a point

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Umar Sadiq scored a goal in the 23rd minute to help newly-promoted Almeria to their first points of the season.

Umar Sadiq Almeria celebrates after scoring his team's second La Liga goal of the season
Umar Sadiq Almeria celebrates after scoring his team's second La Liga goal of the season

UD Almeria's coach Rubi has highly valued the draw his team earned in their second La Liga game of the season, also adding that his side could have defeated Elche.

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the game before Alex Collado levelled seven minutes to ensure the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sadiq's goal was the newly-promoted side's second of the season after fellow striker Largie Ramazani scored in their opening day 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Umar Sadiq (Twitter/La Liga Eng)
Umar Sadiq (Twitter/La Liga Eng) Pulse Nigeria

Speaking after the game, Rubi revealed that his squad is adapting to his systems, adding that they will get better, over the course of the season.

ALSO READ: Almeria coach Rubi provides an update on Umar Sadiq's future amid Villarreal and Sevilla link

Almeria receive an offer for Umar Sadiq but want ₦12.7b for the Super Eagles star

Mutiu Adepoju advises Umar Sadiq on La Liga future

"We are using variants and the team is adapting very well, let's do one thing or another," he said, "All the attackers we have, they will get better and better."

"In the second half we were closer to winning the game, even than in the first, but we must also recognize that Elche had theirs. It was a very, very close game, very competitive.

"Perhaps we lost some chance in the counterattacks to score the second goal, but Elche also competed to take the point.

Almeria's coach Rubi
Almeria's coach Rubi Twitter

"I liked the team better in the second half, advancing not only with a long game but also a short one. To be away from home, it's one of those games that you can take with you.

"I consider the draw fair," he said.

Almeria will welcome La Liga giants Sevilla to the Power Horse Stadium, with highly-sought Sadiq likely to start again for Rubi's side.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Ikpeba identifies Chelsea player to blame for Leeds United loss

VIDEO: 'Happy Ten Hag' uses the f-word after Man United bags win over Liverpool

VIDEO: 'Happy Ten Hag' uses the f-word after Man United bags win over Liverpool

'Will get better and better' - Almeria's manager excited as Sadiq's goal gives team a point

'Will get better and better' - Almeria's manager excited as Sadiq's goal gives team a point

'Missing Mane' - Mixed Reactions as Manchester United Resurrect from the dead to win Liverpool

'Missing Mane' - Mixed Reactions as Manchester United Resurrect from the dead to win Liverpool

Umar Sadiq opens La Liga account to help Almeria grab draw against Elche

Umar Sadiq opens La Liga account to help Almeria grab draw against Elche

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

Trending

Asisat Oshoala is the first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala finally gets her flowers outside of Africa

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada