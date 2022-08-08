Almeria's CEO confirms Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq's exit

Joba Ogunwale
Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international will not play a part in Almeria's quest to stay in La Liga this season.

Umar Sadiq will leave Almeria this summer
Umar Sadiq will leave Almeria this summer

Almeria's CEO El Assy has confirmed that Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq will leave the newly-promoted La Liga side this summer.

Sadiq has been the subject of transfer speculations all summer after being linked away from the club. The Nigerian international has been linked with a host of European clubs following his performances since joining Almeria in 2020.

Although it remains to be seen where he will end up, Almeria are resigned to losing him.

The Nigerian international was not in Almeria's squad that travelled to England to face Burton last weekend, with the club's CEO confirming that Sadiq was left out because of his impending departure.

"Umar Sadiq has not travelled to England to avoid any type of injury that could stop a transfer that is close at this time," Assy said, as per Football Espana.

Umar Sadiq (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)
Umar Sadiq (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)

He will be sold for a little less than €30m. We have 12-13 other players that have received offers.

"They are players who have prestige in the market, and you hope that they have a great future," he added.

Sadiq has been one of the top strikers in Spain since he signed for La Unión from Partizan Belgrade for €9.00m. The Super Eagles star has scored 38 league goals in the last two seasons.

Only Karim Benzema (50), Raúl de Tomás (40) and Rubén Castro (39) have scored more league goals than Sadiq (38) in Spain's top two divisions in the last two seasons.

As a result, his performances have gotten the attention of some of Europe's top clubs. Villarreal, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with a move for the Nigerian all summer.

Villarreal lead the race for Umar Sadiq
Villarreal lead the race for Umar Sadiq

While his destination is not known yet, the Yellow Submarines appear to be leading the race. Unai Emery's men have had an initial bid rejected for Sadiq's services, but they are expected to return with an improved offer.

Joba Ogunwale

