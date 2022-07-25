Almeria target ex-Chelsea star to replace Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq

Sadiq's future at Almeria has been a subject of debate all summer, with the Nigerian international reportedly set for a move to Villarreal.

Sadiq is a man in demand

The former AS Roma man is a man in demand after two brilliant seasons with Almeria. Sadiq has been the Spanish club's top scorer since joining them from Partizan Belgrade for €9.00m in 2020.

The Super Eagles forward scored 20 league goals in his first year at the club before scoring another 18 last season to help them secure promotion to the Spanish top-flight.

However, Almeria are facing a battle to keep their top striker beyond this summer, with Europe's top clubs interested in his services.

AFP

Fellow Spanish La Liga side Villarreal lead the race for Sadiq. The Yellow Submarines are reportedly interested in signing the ex-Rangers man as a potential replacement for Arnaut Danjuma.

Almeria want Diego Costa

Although Almeria would like to keep Sadiq, La Union are preparing for his possible departure and have identified Costa as a potential replacement. The ex-Chelsea man is currently without a club after leaving Atletico Mineiro in January.

AFP

And with years of La Liga experience, having played for Atletico Madrid, Almeria see Costa as the perfect replacement for Sadiq.