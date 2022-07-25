Almeria target ex-Chelsea star to replace Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq

Joba Ogunwale
Almeria are looking to replace the Super Eagles star, who is reportedly set to join last season's Champions League semifinalists.

Umar Sadiq is a player in high demand across Europe following his performances with Almeria
Umar Sadiq is a player in high demand across Europe following his performances with Almeria

Almeria have identified former Chelsea star Diego Costa as a potential replacement for Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq.

Sadiq's future at Almeria has been a subject of debate all summer, with the Nigerian international reportedly set for a move to Villarreal.

The former AS Roma man is a man in demand after two brilliant seasons with Almeria. Sadiq has been the Spanish club's top scorer since joining them from Partizan Belgrade for €9.00m in 2020.

The Super Eagles forward scored 20 league goals in his first year at the club before scoring another 18 last season to help them secure promotion to the Spanish top-flight.

However, Almeria are facing a battle to keep their top striker beyond this summer, with Europe's top clubs interested in his services.

Umar Sadiq finished last season as Almeria's best player
Umar Sadiq finished last season as Almeria's best player AFP

Fellow Spanish La Liga side Villarreal lead the race for Sadiq. The Yellow Submarines are reportedly interested in signing the ex-Rangers man as a potential replacement for Arnaut Danjuma.

Although Almeria would like to keep Sadiq, La Union are preparing for his possible departure and have identified Costa as a potential replacement. The ex-Chelsea man is currently without a club after leaving Atletico Mineiro in January.

Diego Costa last played with Atletico Mineiro
Diego Costa last played with Atletico Mineiro AFP

And with years of La Liga experience, having played for Atletico Madrid, Almeria see Costa as the perfect replacement for Sadiq.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if Sadiq will leave the club this summer. The Super Eagles star still has three years left on his contract with Almeria.

