0 points in 2 games' - Reactions as Benfica shock Juventus

Juventus were well beaten by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their group opener and aimed to bounce back against Portugues outfit Benfica.

Massimiliano Allegri's side took an early lead in the fourth minute when Arkadiusz Milik converted a ball through to him by Leandro Paredes.

Juventus were coasting towards the halftime break, and in the 43rd minute, Joao Mario equalized for Benfica from the penalty spot.

David Neres put Benfica ahead against the run of play in the 55th minute from a ball by Rafa Silva.

Benfica would hold on to claim three points and after defeating Maccabi Haifa now have six points from two games.

Allegri reacts as Benfica shock Juventus

Speaking after the game, Allegri explained why Juventus collapsed against a resilient Benfica side.

He said, "The game after 2-1 was over, psychologically we had collapsed. I feel part of the solution, not the problem.

"Di Maria did half training with the team, and with two midfielders we suffered, so I had to remove a striker, and they could have been either Milik or Vlahovic"