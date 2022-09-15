UCL

0 points in 2 games' - Reactions as Benfica shock Juventus

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Juventus continue their miserable start to the season with a 2-1 defeat to Benfica

Juventus lose 1-2 to Benfica
Juventus lose 1-2 to Benfica

Serie A giants Juventus suffered a 1-2 loss to Benfica in a matchday two group stage Champions League fixture played on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Recommended articles

Juventus were well beaten by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their group opener and aimed to bounce back against Portugues outfit Benfica.

Massimiliano Allegri's side took an early lead in the fourth minute when Arkadiusz Milik converted a ball through to him by Leandro Paredes.

Juventus were coasting towards the halftime break, and in the 43rd minute, Joao Mario equalized for Benfica from the penalty spot.

Arkadiusz Milik converted a ball through to him by Leandro Paredes to score for Juventus
Arkadiusz Milik converted a ball through to him by Leandro Paredes to score for Juventus Pulse Nigeria

David Neres put Benfica ahead against the run of play in the 55th minute from a ball by Rafa Silva.

Benfica would hold on to claim three points and after defeating Maccabi Haifa now have six points from two games.

Speaking after the game, Allegri explained why Juventus collapsed against a resilient Benfica side.

He said, "The game after 2-1 was over, psychologically we had collapsed. I feel part of the solution, not the problem.

Benfica now have six points from two games.
Benfica now have six points from two games. Pulse Nigeria

"Di Maria did half training with the team, and with two midfielders we suffered, so I had to remove a striker, and they could have been either Milik or Vlahovic"

Juventus now have zero points after two games ahead of a doubleheader against Maccabi Haifa after the international break.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

0 points in 2 games' - Reactions as Benfica shock Juventus

0 points in 2 games' - Reactions as Benfica shock Juventus

We will get better - Graham Potter apologises for disappointing result in his Chelsea debut

"We will get better" - Graham Potter apologises for disappointing result in his Chelsea debut

West Brom lose second game of the season after losing Semi Ajayi to injury

West Brom lose second game of the season after losing Semi Ajayi to injury

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

Osaze (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack