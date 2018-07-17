All the award winners of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

news

Croatia's chief playmaker Luca Modric won the Golden Ball award ahead of France's Antoine Griezmann and Eden Hazard of Belgium.

Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard was the second-best player, with France forward Antoine Griezmann third.

His French team-mate Kylian Mbappe won the Young Player Award.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois was awarded the Golden Glove for being the leading goalkeeper.

As good as Modric has been, Mbappe is the bigger story after the way the 19-year-old wowed audiences over the past month. When the Paris Saint-Germain forward struck from distance in the 65th minute of the final he scored his fourth goal of the tournament.

In the process, Mbappe added to the growing comparisons between himself and World Cup king Pele:

Mbappe may feel aggrieved to not have claimed the Golden Ball. After all, he can boast four goals and three assists at these finalls, but had to settle on the Young Player of the Year award

However, France's teenage sensation can merely be content with already being proclaimed as the obvious successor to the sport's two biggest stars:

Kane may yet put himself in the same bracket, although the 24-year-old will likely still be ruing missing key chances during the 2-1 defeat to Modric's Croatia in the semi-final.

Even so, Kane generally led the line brilliantly for the Three Lions, while showcasing the ruthless streak he's made a hallmark of his game at club level. His performances in Russia also earned Kane a doth of the cap from the last man to win the Golden Boot for England: