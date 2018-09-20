All goals and scorers on second day of match day 2

news

Real Madrid began their UEFA Champions League defence with an emphatic 3-0 win over Roma on Tuesday.

Below is a lost of all the games

FTAjax 3 - 0 AEK Athens

Scorer: Nicolas Tagliafico, Donny van de Beek, Nicolas Tagliafico

FTBenfica 0 - 2 Bayern Munich

Scorer: Robert Lewandowski, Renato Sanches

Champions League - Group F September 19

FTShakhtar Donetsk 2 - 2 Hoffenheim

Scorers: Ismaily (27) Maycon Barberan (81): Florian Grillitsch (6), Haavard Nordtveit (38)

FTManchester City 1 - 2 Lyon

Scorer: Bernardo Silva 67, Maxwell Cornet 26, Nabil Fekir 43

Champions League - Group G September 19

FTReal Madrid 3 - 0 Roma

FTViktoria Plzen 2 - 2 CSKA Moscow

Michael Krmencik 29, 41: Fedor Chalov 49, Nikola Vlasic 90

Champions League - Group H September 19

FTValencia 0 - 2 Juventus

Scorer: Miralem Pjanic 2g