NPFL: Alimi brothers join 3SC

Sikiru and Adebayo will play in the NPFL next season for the recently crowned NPFL-Mmobuosi Super Cup champions.

Shooting stars defeated Enyimba International 3-2 in the final at the Mobalaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

Alimi Brothers join 3SC

Sikiru Alimi is a former Remo Stars striker who joined 3SC from Darnes SC on a free transfer.

Sikiru was with Remo stars last season, he scored Nine goals in five months with the Ikenne-based side.

His brother, Adebayo Alimi, joined MFM FC of Lagos in 2020 on a free transfer.

We are ready for the new Season - Ogunbote

The coach of shooting stars, Gbenga Ogunbote has said that the team is ready for the new season after winning the Preseason tourney.

Ogunbote returned to Ibadan for his third time at Shooting stars after he led Remo stars to finish third on the log last season.

The oracle told the club media that he has bigger task ahead, saying he is proud of his team's performance during the preseason.

