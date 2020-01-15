Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote has revealed his plans to buy Premier League club Arsenal in 2021.

Dangote for several years has kept talking about his intentions to buy Arsenal and he once said he will do it in 2020 although he has now pushed it to 2021 so he can complete his Dangote Refinery.

“It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that's what I really want to concentrate on,” Dangote said on the David Rubenstein Show.

“I'm trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can”.

“I'm not buying Arsenal right now, I'm buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I'm trying to take the company to the next level,” he added.

Worth more than £8.5billion, Dangote is the owner of Africa’s largest cement producer and also has companies that produce salt, sugar and flour.

If the 62-year-old wants to buy Arsenal, he would have to convince its American owner Stan Kroenke to sell.

Stan Kroenke has been a part-owner of Arsenal since 2007 AFP

A change of ownership might be a welcomed idea for Arsenal fans who in recent years have expressed frustration at the owners of the club for the lack of investment in the squad.