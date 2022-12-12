Alhassan Yusuf Profile, Age, Career, Market Value, Playing Style, Social Media, Caps, Latest News

Alhassan Yusuf is a 22-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays for the Belgian Pro League side, Royal Antwerp Football Club.
The highly technical combative midfielder was born in Kano State, Nigeria and is now a mainstay in the midfield of Belgian giants Royal Antwerp
Alhassan Yusuf Profile
Birth date: July 18, 2000
Nationality: Nigerian
Place of birth: Kano, Nigeria
Age: 22 years old (as of December 2022)
Current club: Royal Antwerp
Height: 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in)
Marital status: Single
Position: Central/Defensive Midfield
Instagram: @alhassanyusuf10
How old is Alhassan Yusuf?
Alhassan Yusuf is 22 years old as of December 2022.
Alhassan Yusuf Career
Alhassan Yusuf got his footballing education from FC Hearts in Nigeria before moving to the Swedish first division to play for IFK Goteborg.
Goteborg are one of the biggest teams in Sweden, and Alhassan Yusuf made a spot in the heart of their midfield his own. A feat that saw him win Newcomer of the Year for the entire league in 2019.
Alhassan was linked with many clubs, even those in the Premier League, before Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp announced on July 16, 2021, that they reached an agreement to sign the Nigerian.
Alhassan has not looked back since signing for Antwerp and is one of their most important players in the middle of the park. According to Transfermarkt, he is the second most valuable player at Antwerp and has already picked up a Player of the Month award this season.
Alhassan Yusuf Market Value
Alhassan signed for Antwerp from Goteborg for around €1 million in 2021, BUT his market value has since risen, Anyone looking to price Alhassan out of Antwerp could have to spend up to €6 million.
Alhassan Yusuf Playing Style
Alhassan is a combative central midfielder who also plays defensive midfield. Alhassan is a tenacious tackler with impressive ball-winning abilities.
As good at tackling as Alhassan is, his passing is his best trait. The 22-year-old Nigerian shows elite-level pass-selection abilities, line-breaking and even chance creation.
He is able to whip balls into the box from half-spaces like you would expect from Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne.
Alhassan also enjoys making offensive runs into the box and has a decent shot in his dominant right foot.
Alhassan Yusuf Social Media
Alhassan Yusuf is fairly active on social media. He has an Instagram account where he posts mainly about his football and his time hanging out with friends and family.
Alhassan Yusuf’s Instagram handle is @alhassanyusuf10
Alhassan Yusuf Caps
Alhassan is yet to be capped for the Super Eagles of Nigeria but if he continues with the way he has been performing, it is just a matter of time.
