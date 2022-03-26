2022 WCQ

Ex-Leicester City striker Islam Slimani slays Cameroon in Douala

Niyi Iyanda
Islam Slimanis powerful header late in the first half was enough for Algeria to defeat Cameroon in Fridays 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Algeria's goalscorer, Islam Slimani
The Desert Warriors of Algeria defeated The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to a goal from former Leicester City striker Islam Slimani. The target man rose above the defenders to head home a good free kick in the first half.

Islam Slimani gave the hosts warning signings early in the game, the towering striker found space and ran into the box to unleash a powerful shot. Andre Onana was on hand to deny the effort with a decent save.

From the resulting corner kick, the Algerians tried to work a short routine, but Youcef Belaili could not deliver a decent final ball.

Cameroon played some great passes in the midfield, but their strikers kept wandering offside, with Bayern Munich forward Eric Choupo Moting getting flagged twice.

In the 40th minute, Algeria won a free kick and Belaili stepped up to play it. The winger who plays for Brest in Ligue 1 floated a dangerous free kick into the Cameroonian penalty area and Islam Slimani caught the ball with a powerful header which flew past Onana.

It didn't get better for Cameroon in the second half. The Algerian goalkeeper saved a weak shot from Choupo Moting before Karl Toko-Ekambi missed a glorious chance from point-blank range.

With Slimani's decisive header, the Desert Warriors hold a slender lead going into the second leg on March 29 in Algiers.

