Alexis Sanchez breaks up with Mayte Rodriguez on Instagram

Alexis Sanchez Manchester United star breaks up with girlfriend on Instagram

Alexis Sanchez took to his official Instagram account to officially confirm the end of his relationship with Mayte Rodriguez.

  • Published:
Alexis Sanchez & Mayte Rodriguez play Alexis Sanchez and Mayte Rodriguez are no longer together (Mayte Rodriguez Insatgram)

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has officially announced that he has broken up with long-term girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez through an Instagram post.

The 29-year-old has been rumoured to have broken up with Mayte as they both removed their couple pictures from each others official Instagram account.

Alexis Sanchez Mayte Rodriguez play Alexis Sanchez and Mayte Rodriguez dated for a while before calling time on their career (Alexis Sanchez Mayte Rodriguez )

Sanchez has, however, come out to clear doubts that his relationship with Mayte is over in an emotional post.

In the post, Sanchez Instagram reveals that he and Mayte took the decision not to be together and follow their  'on their own paths'

play The pair have reportedly deleted their pictures from each other Instagram's account (Instagram/Alexis Sanchez)

 

The message on his Instagram said, “I wish you the best of the world it was beautiful to have met you and to share nice moments with you, but we decided that each one should follow their own path, to seek our dreams.

“I do not usually do this but I ask respect from all those who speak without knowing to do harm because behind everything there is family and children... respect.”

play Alexis Sanchez message on Instagram (Instagram/Alexis Sanchez )

 

Sanchez who consoled Mayte after her aunt is murdered also responded to criticism suggesting the pair ended their relationship on a bad note.

Sanchez said, “Is it necessary to hurt a couple, family, friends etc … with so many lies?

“I wish you happy and that there is not so much evil in your hearts. KARMA do not bother my partner RESPECT.”

play Alexis Sanchez calls for respect for Mayte Rodriguez (Instagram/Alexis Sanchez )

 

Sanchez is expected to return to action when Manchester United travel to face table-topping Watford FC in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, September 15.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

