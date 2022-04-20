LIGUE 1

Alexander Djiku helps Strasbourg stay in contention for Champions League qualification

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Blue-and-Whites kept their hopes of qualifying for Europe's prestigious competition alive with a brilliant win over their rivals.

Alexander Djiku (IMAGO / PanoramiC)
Alexander Djiku (IMAGO / PanoramiC)

Ghana's star Alexander Djiku played his part as Strasbourg secured an important win against Rennes in the battle for the French Ligue 1's Champions League final spot.

Recommended articles

Strasbourg has been the surprise package of the season in the French top-flight, with Julien Stephan's men punching above their weights. The Blue-and-Whites are currently fighting for an unlikely Champions League spot. Still, they went into the game against Rennes knowing they needed a win to preserve their hopes.

Strasbourg manager Julian Stephan (IMAGO / PanoramiC)
Strasbourg manager Julian Stephan (IMAGO / PanoramiC) Pulse Nigeria

Going into the game, Rennes sat in third with a three-point advantage ahead of Strasbourg. Strasbourg got off to the best possible start when Habib Diallo finished off a ball from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in the fourth minute.

Habib Diallo put Strasbourg in front (IMAGO / PanoramiC)
Habib Diallo put Strasbourg in front (IMAGO / PanoramiC) Pulse Nigeria

It was the perfect goal that settled the nerves of the home side. After conceding early, Rennes tried to find the equaliser, but Strasbourg were well-organised in defence, with Dijku playing a role.

The 27-year-old made two interceptions, one clearance and won eight duels to ensure Strasbourg went into the break with their one-goal lead. The second half was a different story, though, as Rennes came out in search of the leveller.

And they did restore parity in the 54th-minute, courtesy of the usual suspect Martin Terrier, who fired in his 20th goal of the season following a ball from Hamari Traore.

Terrier's goal, however, brought the home side back to life again. Knowing they had to win, Stephan's men went on the attack but were denied on a couple of occasions by Dogan Alemdar in Rennes' goal.

It looked like both sides would share the spoils until Ludovic Ajorque finished off Kevin Gameiro's assist 13 minutes from time to send the home fans into raptures.

Ludovic Ajorque (IMAGO / PanoramiC)
Ludovic Ajorque (IMAGO / PanoramiC) Pulse Nigeria

Ajorque's strike turned out to be the winner as Strasbourg held on for an important victory. The win maintains their fourth position on the table, but they are now level with their opponents in third place, with Monaco sitting in fifth with the same number of points.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Riyad Mahrez

    Mahrez stars, dedicates win to fans as Manchester City reclaim top spot

  • PSG edged closer to another French title following their win against Angers on Wednesday night

    Ramos and Mbappe shine in PSG easy win over Angers

  • Alexander Djiku (IMAGO / PanoramiC)

    Alexander Djiku helps Strasbourg stay in contention for Champions League qualification

Recommended articles

Mahrez stars, dedicates win to fans as Manchester City reclaim top spot

Mahrez stars, dedicates win to fans as Manchester City reclaim top spot

Ramos and Mbappe shine in PSG easy win over Angers

Ramos and Mbappe shine in PSG easy win over Angers

Alexander Djiku helps Strasbourg stay in contention for Champions League qualification

Alexander Djiku helps Strasbourg stay in contention for Champions League qualification

Arsenal stun Chelsea courtesy of brace from Black Stars hopeful Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal stun Chelsea courtesy of brace from Black Stars hopeful Eddie Nketiah

'Shey we resemble Arsenal'- Reactions as Manchester City knock off Liverpool after spanking Brighton 3-0 at the Etihad

'Shey we resemble Arsenal'- Reactions as Manchester City knock off Liverpool after spanking Brighton 3-0 at the Etihad

‘Everything just dey enter’ - Reactions as Chelsea fans troll Edouard Mendy following dramatic loss to Arsenal

‘Everything just dey enter’ - Reactions as Chelsea fans troll Edouard Mendy following dramatic loss to Arsenal

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Poor coaching is not Nigeria's only problem - Sunday Oliseh

Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh

Maduka Okoye to travel 1 hour 30 minutes with his team to play a 6-minute game

Maduka Okoye
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'I no trust una again' - Reactions trail Super Eagles 'easy' AFCON 2023 qualifying group

.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blue-haired' Super Falcons stars Oshoala and Ajibade return to training

Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade are back in training for Barcelona Femeni and Atletico Madrid Femenino
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Ferguson mocked, other reactions as Liverpool thrash Man United 4-0 at Anfield

Reactions as Salah, Diaz and Mane help Liverpool thrash Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Record-setter Mohamed Salah says Manchester United's midfield made it too easy for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah celebrates his first goal
SUPER EAGLES

Who is Nigeria's most prolific striker in Europe's top leagues this season?

Super Eagles strikers
AFCON 2023Q

Super Eagles to face Sierra Leone again, reignites battle with Guinea Bissau

Umar Sadiq opened the scoring for Nigeria against Guinea-Bissau at the last AFCON (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)