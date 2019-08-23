Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi could wait a little longer for his debut for Everton as he is yet to hit full fitness.

Iwobi was on the bench all through as Everton beat Watford 1-0 on Saturday, August 17 at Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old could remain on the bench for their game against Aston Villa on Friday, August 23 as he is yet to hit top fitness.

The Nigeria international who joined Everton from Arsenal on transfer deadline day only started training with his new side after an extended break following his exertion with the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Getty Images

Everton manager Marco Silva is still not very sure about the player’s availability ahead of their game away at Aston Villa.

“It’s only Alex Iwobi’s second week of training and we have to take care. He’s getting better and if I decide, he’ll be ready to help,” Silva told a press conference on Thursday.

“We have to take care of the situation giving him enough time to get fitter.”