Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi are the latest footballers to rock the new Wizkid jersey.

Iwobi and Ndidi are two of the youngest players in the Super Eagles squad and have joined the popular musician's Starboy movement.

Both players who were part Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup are not the first two model the new jersey.

Iwob's teammate Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang modelled the Wizkid jersey through a post on his official Instagram account.

The Super Eagles duo are however the first to show off the jersey after the official launch on Monday, September 10 by International sportswear giants Nike.

Iwobi who is not among the players that reported for national duty with the Super Eagles for the AFCON qualifier against Seychelles or the friendly against Liberia posted a picture of him in the merchandise along with a message which said, "S T A R B O Y, Together Let’s Push & Create Something Iconic."

His international teammate Ndidi put of a post of him in the merchandise before the official launch.

Wizkid already confirmed that his jersey in partnership with Nike was sold out in less than 10 minutes with hints at a successful collaboration.