news

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has stated that midfielder Alex Iwobi made the difference for the Gunners in their 2-0 win over Watford.

The midfielder was not named in the starting line up for the encounter against Watford but was introduced off the bench by new Arsenal boss Unai Emery in the 63rd minute as he replaced Aaron Ramsey in the 63rd minute.

Before Iwobi’s introduction, the Gunners were being held at home at the Emirates Stadium.

Iwobi, however, was able to force the assist for Craig Cathcart’s own goal which broke the deadlock and also played a part in the build-up for Mesut Ozil’s goal which was the game winner.

In an interview with Standard Sport, Pires revealed that Iwobi is set for a bright future with Arsenal.

He said, “I know just one thing, I told him after the game he made the difference. He's a great player, very fast.

“He finds good solutions on the field with his vision. He has a good mentality and spirit. Of course, he's young but he's learning very quickly.

“Arsenal with Alex Iwobi and Alex Iwobi with Arsenal have a good future.”

Iwobi has been tipped for greatness at Arsenal by legends like Ian Wright and after the game, he stated that he is progressing under the new manager.

He said, “I'm more positive and more confident with the ball. The boss has basically told me that if something doesn't work, just keep going and don't dwell on it.

“He's told me to stop being so critical and to just keep trying no matter what happens, no matter if things don't go as I want them to.

“That's given me a lot more confidence to try a few more things, like beat a player, to shoot more. I'm always ready to get on the ball a bit more, so I guess it's helped in that sense.

“I've lost a bit of weight because of the intense training and I think it's made me a bit sharper.”