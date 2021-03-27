Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has missed Nigeria’s game against The Benin Republic.

Iwobi tested positive from the COVID-19 test made mandatory by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) before every Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The positive result meant that the 24-year-old is out of the Super Eagles to face Benin Republic in an AFCON qualifier on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The Everton star has been put in isolation and will await a second result to know if he will be a part of the game against Lesotho on Tuesday, March 30.

The Everton star had been with the Super Eagles squad since Monday, March 22, ahead of the games and travelled with the team to the Benin Republic.