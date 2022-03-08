PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi sits out disappointing defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on record-breaking night for Harry Kane

Alex Iwobi failed to start a Premier League for only the second time since Frank Lampard took charge

Alex Iwobi has been a regular under Frank Lampard since the former Chelsea manager took charge on January 31 (IMAGO/PA Images)
Alex Iwobi has been a regular under Frank Lampard since the former Chelsea manager took charge on January 31 (IMAGO/PA Images)

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was missing in action on Monday night as his Everton side fell to a 5-0 defeat away at the Tottenham Stadium.

Iwobi started on the bench for the first time in the league since a visit to Newcastle United on February 8, a run of three games against Leeds United (H), Southampton (A), and Manchester City (H).

Everton fell to a third consecutive defeat in the league with goals from Micheal Keane, Heung-min Son, Sergio Reguilon, and a brace for England Captain Harry Kane settling the tie in favour of Antonio Conte's side.

Kane's two goals on the night took him up to sixth on the all-time goalscorers list with 176 goals in the Premier League, surpassing Thierry Henry (175 goals) in the process.

Harry Kane is also second on Tottenham's all-time goalscorers behind only Jimmy Greaves (220 goals)
Harry Kane is also second on Tottenham's all-time goalscorers behind only Jimmy Greaves (220 goals)

The 29-year-old England international needs only two more goals to go past Monday's opposing manager Frank Lampard (177 goals) and enter the Top 5 all-time Premier League goalscorers chart.

Kane is the only active player currently in the Top 10 all-time goalscorers list, with Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (128 goals) making it into the Top 15.

Lampard has had a mixed bag of fortunes since he took charge at Goodison Park at the end of January, recording four (4) losses and three (3) victories in the seven games he has taken charge of.

Alex Iwobi and Frank Lampard seem to have struck up an understanding at Everton (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Alex Iwobi and Frank Lampard seem to have struck up an understanding at Everton (IMAGO/Action Plus)

Iwobi seems to be on the good side of the former Chelsea manager, significantly seeing more game time since the English manager joined the club.

Iwobi would be looking forward to picking more minutes in subsequent games against Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Newcastle United (H), and West Ham United (A).

