Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi scored on his first start for Everton, netting their third in their 4-2 win away at Lincoln City in the English Football League (EFL) Cup on Wednesday, August 29.

Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal on Premier League’s transfer deadline day and had made just one appearance from the bench before the game at Sincil Bank.

The 23-year-old was very lively all through the exciting game and got on the scoresheet in the 81st minute with a header in the box. He was taken off a minute later.

With the win, Everton are through to the third round of the EFL Cup where they will visit Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, September 24.