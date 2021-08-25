Alex Iwobi scores in Everton's EFL Cup win and celebrates with the palliative dance

Iwobu was superb in the game playing from the middle and creating chances for teammates.

In the 26th minute, he got his goal with a tidy finish after he was released by Tom Davies.

In a moment that excited many Nigerians on social media, the 25-year-old broke into the palliative dance.

The palliative dance style is used to show how greedy Nigerian politicians are and was made popular by rapper Zlatan Ibile.

Everton conceded an equaliser and was a man down after Moise Kean was sent off.

Iwobi, however stepped up again to have a hand in Everton's winner. He played a fine one-two with Andres Gomes, who played a pass across the box for Andros Townsend to score.

Everton coach Rafael Benitez was so impressed with Iwobi that he singled out the Nigerian for praise at the end of the game.

Also on Tuesday, Frank Onyeka made a second-half appearance for Brentford, who beat Forest Green 3-1 at home in another EFL Cup fixture.

Three Nigerian players were in action for Watford, who beat fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace 1-0.