Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi scored his first ever goal in the FA Cup as Arsenal beat Blackpool 3-0 in an encounter played on Saturday, January 5.

After his heroics as Arsenal beat Fulham in a London Derby in their last Premier League encounter, Iwobi did not let up against lower division side Blackpool.

Named in the starting lineup by Unai Emery, Iwobi put up a good performance as Joseph Willock scored in the 11th and 37th minute to give Arsenal a comfortable lead going into the halftime break.

The Gunners held on to the their two goal advantage for most of the second half aiming to prevent their opponents from scoring.

Iwobi however sealed the result when he converted a rebound past the Blackpool goalkeeper.

He was substituted for Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka in the 86th minute following another improved performance.

Since he moved up to the first team in 2015, Iwobi had not yet scored in an FA Cup clash until against Blackpool.

He would hope to find the back of the net when Arsenal take on West Ham United in their next Premier League clash scheduled for Saturday, January 12.