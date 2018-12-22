﻿Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi﻿ scored his second his second goal of the season in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Burnley in a Premier League encounter played on Saturday, December 22.

The Nigerian midfielder has been given a more prominent role under new Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

The 22-year-old turned out to be the match winner as the Gunners bounced back from a defeat to Southampton in their last encounter.

Alex Iwobi

The Gunners took the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who converted a ball through to him by Sead Kolasinac.

After the break Aubameyang doubled the lead for the Gunners from an Alexandre Lacazette assist.

Ashley Barnes pulled one back for Burnley through an assist by Kevin Long but Iwobi sealed the result late in the game through a Mesut Ozil assist.

Arsenal vs Burnley

It was Iwobi's second Premier League goal of the season his first came in the London Derby defeat against rivals Chelsea.

Iwobi has been in and out of the Arsenal first team and will hope to add to his goal tally when they travel to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, December 26.