Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has joined Everton in a Nigerian-record signing of £40m from Arsenal.

Iwobi has been in Arsenal since he was seven and came through the ranks before making 148 appearances for the senior team.

“Alex has made a big contribution here at Arsenal. He worked hard in the academy where he was an example to many young players and has been an important part of our squad. We wish Alex every success in the future,” Arsenal manager Unai Emery said in a statement on the club’s website.

Details shortly…