Alex Iwobi gifts fast-rising star Buju original Everton jersey in Lagos [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Alex Iwobi shows his fun side vibing with rising Nigerian musician Buju.

Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi gifted an original Everton jersey to fast-rising musician Daniel Benson popularly known as Buju during the international break.

The 25-year-old midfielder was able to meet Buju while back in the country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup group qualifier against Cape Verde.

Iwobi was in action as the Super Eagles were frustrated to a 1-1 draw by Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Alex Iwobi was vibing with Buju after the Super Eagles draw against Cape Verde
Alex Iwobi was vibing with Buju after the Super Eagles draw against Cape Verde Pulse Nigeria

The Everton midfielder played a key role in the fixture featuring for all 90 minutes as the Super Eagles earned a spot in the next phase of the qualification process.

Despite coming back to the country on national duty, Iwobi took time out to bond with Buju.

Buju is one of the new names in the Nigerian music industry making waves.

Iwobi took to his official Instagram account to post photos of his meeting with Buju.

Along with the pictures was a caption that said, "Vibe, Big Respect!"

Alex Iwobi gifts Buju an original Everton jersey
Alex Iwobi gifts Buju an original Everton jersey Pulse Nigeria

In the post, Buju could not hide his excitement as Iwobi presented him with an original Everton merchandise.

Iwobi returns to Everton hoping to fight for a place in Rafael Benitez's starting lineup.

Iwobi and his Everton teammates face a tough challenge away at the Etihad Stadium against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

